Cong terms BJP manifesto for civic body polls a gimmick

Himachal Pradesh Congress, while taking a dig at the BJP, termed the saffron party’s manifesto for the Shimla civic body elections as a gimmick.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha charged that the 21 points vision document of the BJP is nothing but a sham.

He said that providing 40,000 liters of free water per month to the people of Shimla city is nothing but deception and will mess up the entire system.

“The state government in 2019 during the previous BJP government had signed an MoU with the company SJPNL that there will be a ten percent increase in water rates every year. This will affect the funding of the World Bank,” he said.

On the other hand, he has termed the fifty percent reduction in garbage bills as another trickery.

The BJP’s vision document is just aimed to mislead the people of the city, he charged.

Had the BJP been serious then why did they not work on the lines of the vision they have brought forward in the last five years, he questioned.

Accusing the BJP of wasting public exchequer in the name of Smart City, he said that the people of Shimla are well informed and know everything, they are not going to be misled.