Cong targeting Kerala Chief Minister disturbing: Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the stance of Congress leaders in targeting the LDF and personally attacking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is most unfortunate.

Speaking to media persons in Alappuzha in Kerala on Saturday Yechuri said the INDIA bloc is formed to fight the BJP, but in Kerala, the Congress and UDF leaders are targeting the LDF and personally attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Kannur and Palakkad the other day, wherein he asked as to why Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not been questioned or arrested by the Central probe agencies despite multiple corruption charges are being levelled against him, Yechuri said targeting the Chief Minister is inappropriate and most unfortunate

“The Kerala Chief Minister was the first one to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s suspension from Parliament. We did not go by these sorts of politics they are going by. What is the meaning of saying why the Kerala Chief Minister is being spared when Delhi and Jharkhand Chief Ministers have been arrested. The UDF can attack the policies and positions of the LDF but targeting the Chief minister is most unfortunate,” Yechuri said

Terming the trend of Congress leaders attacking the Chief Minister as “disturbing”, the left leader asked the Congress that it must introspect and decide who is their main target

“If the BJP is the main target let’s defeat them. If its main target is the LDF and the Kerala Chief Minister, then Congress is only helping the BJP,” Yechuri said

.He further said that CM Vijayan and left leaders in Kerala are not like the former Congress Chief Minister of Maharashtra who joined the BJP fearing arrest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, while addressing rallies in Kannur and Palakkad asked as to why Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not been questioned by the Central agencies despite multiple corruption charges are being levelled against him.

Rahul Gandhi asked why the BJP and Central probe agencies are ignoring the serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday accused the Congress-led UDF MPs of not speaking for the rights of people of Kerala in the parliament.

Addressing an election rally in Vatakara, CM Vijayan said when the Centre was financially strangulating the state, the UDF members refused to meet the union finance minister and did not stand up for the rights of Kerala.

Stating that the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) was the agenda of RSS , CM Vijayan asked how a political party like the Congress could decide not to mention it in its election manifesto