A delegation from the Indian National Congress led by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on the unprecedented violence in Northeast Delhi.

Addressing the media after submitting the memorandum, Sonia Gandhi said the Congress has called upon President Ram Nath Kovind to ensure that life, liberty and property of citizens are preserved.

The party has once again reiterated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be removed for his “inability to contain the violence”.

The Congress chief further stated that the central government and the newly-elected Delhi government have been “mute spectators” to violence in the national capital over the controversial citizenship law that has killed at least 33 people so far.

In the violence that erupted after the supporters and opponents of CAA clashed, several bullets were fired from both sides which claimed many lives, including that of a Delhi Police head constable. On Wednesday, the body of an Intelligence Bureau staffer was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area.

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said the party has called upon the President to suggest to him that what has happened in last four days in Delhi is a matter of great concern and an issue of national shame. He added that the violence, which was unleashed by the rioters on the streets of Delhi for over three days, is a “reflection on the total failure of the Central Government.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had met on Wednesday and after deliberations for more than two hours, party president Sonia Gandhi demanded that the Home Minister should resign following his “colossal failure” in controlling violence in Northeast Delhi.

Alleging the violence as a “planned incident”, Sonia Gandhi claimed that there is a “conspiracy behind the violence which the country witnessed during the Delhi elections as well”.

Sonia Gandhi also targeted the city police for remaining mute spectators as rioters roamed the streets of Northeast Delhi attacking people and destroying public properties.

The Congress leader also held the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.