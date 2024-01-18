Cong sets up election cell for its TN unit

Ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has constituted an election committee for the party’s Tamil Nadu unit.

Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri will be the chairman of the committee, Congress general secretary in-charge of the organisation KC Venugopal said on Thursday.

Former Union ministers P Chidambaram and Mani Shankar Aiyar will be members in the panel.

Other members of the panel include Karti Chidambaram, Jothimani, K Gopinath, K Jayakumar, KR Ramaswamy, Vijay Vasanth and JM Haroon.

Party’s state presidents of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI will be the ex-officio members of the committee in addition to the chief organizer of the Seva Dal.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee with an immediate effect,” Venugopal said.

Earlier this month, the Congress constituted an election panel for the party’s Assam unit. State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah was appointed as the chairman and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia as the vice-chairman of the panel.

Notably, the party is gearing up for the upcoming general election. The party is holding deliberations on seat sharing with its alliance partners from the INDI bloc. Among the parties with which Congress held deliberations in this regard so far included AAP, RJD, NCP, SP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

On Wednesday, the Congress launched a website and an email ID to gather public suggestions, aiming to incorporate them in its manifesto for the upcoming elections.