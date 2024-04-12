Cong seeks CBI probe into Kannur bomb blast; writes to poll panel

The Congress on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the recent blast at Moolaithodu in Kannur district of Kerala which claimed one life and injured three others.

KPCC acting president M M Hassan wrote to the chief election commissioner alleging that the state police would not carry out a proper probe into the incident. He claimed the Kerala police’s investigation is helping the culprits associated with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), in the state.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken this episode very lightly even though the police report states that these bombs were made in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls,” the Congress leader said.

Advertisement

He said the explosives were made with the knowledge of the ruling party in an attempt to attack Congress activists on election day.

“We suspect that this (bomb making) was orchestrated by the Left to be used against the Congress supporters on the day of the polls to scare people. Hence, we demand that this should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Hassan said in the letter.

According to police reports, DYFI activists Shijal and Shabin Lala procured steel containers for the production of explosives, raising concerns about the extent of organizational involvement in unlawful activities.

The police remand report also indicated that all the accused individuals had knowledge about bomb-making and that they had concealed explosives and tampered with evidence.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Kerala secretary M V Govindan also blamed the DYFI for its alleged involvement in the Panoor bomb blast. He said DYFI activists must be questioned.

One person was killed and three were injured when a crude bomb they were allegedly making exploded at Moolaithodu near Panoor in Kannur district.