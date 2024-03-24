Cong-RLP forge alliance on Nagaur LS seat in Rajasthan

The Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency where election is scheduled on April 19.

In its third list, the AICC fielded two more candidates; Anil Chopra in Jaipur-Rural seat, while former minister Bhajan Lal Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur LS constituency.

Chopra was the President of Rajasthan University Student Union in 2014-15, and former General Secretary of NSUI. While Jatav had lost the last assembly poll-2023 on the Congress seat from Weir Vidhan Sabha seat.

Advertisement

RLP was the alliance partner with the NDA government in LS-2019 but its President Hanuman Beniwal, who was elected from Nagaur LS seats in 2019 LS Polls, left NDA after the farmers agitation.

Beniwal’s RLP widely contested last assembly polls-2023 in the state but he himself alone won the Khinvsar seat. Beniwal is likely to contest the Nagaur LS seat against BJP’s Jyoti Mirdha this poll scheduled on April 26.

Congress has so far cleared the status of candidates on 19 seats, out of which two seats, Sikar and Nagaur, have been left for the alliance. At the same time, the seats where the announcement of candidates is awaited are Ajmer, Dungarpur-Banswara, Dausa, Bhilwara, Kota and Rajsamand seats.

BJP has so fielded only 15 out of 25 LS seats in the state.

The first phase of LS polls-2024 on 12 seats will be held on April 19, and its nomination process is underway. The second phase of LS polls on remaining 13 seat will be held on April 26.