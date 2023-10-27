Cong panel meeting held for Telangana polls

A meeting of the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) was held here on Friday to discuss names of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

The meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party headquarters was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party’s general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, and party’s Telangana unit president A Revanth Reddy.

During the meeting, they held a detailed discussion on the names of all the candidates for the upcoming polls.

The grand old party has so far released the names of 55 candidates.

Among the prominent names are Telangana state Congress chief Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramamarka Mallu. The party will field Reddy from Kodangal and Mallu from Madhira assembly seats.

Voting for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30. Counting of votes will take on December 3 along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The upcoming polls in Telangana is likely to be a three-cornered one with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) taking on the Congress and the BJP.

The Congress has been critical of the the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana and accused it of “misrule”. The party had announced six guarantees, including ‘Mahalakshmi and Yuva Vikasam’, which it vowed to implement if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.