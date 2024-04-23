Cong manifesto has become a talking point in India: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress Leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that the Congress manifesto has become a talking point across the country and the problem with BJP is that it is jealous.

Talking to media persons here, he said: “We must recognize that there are social divisions in the country. There is social inequality, economic inequality in this country. The most affected people are the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, the poor irrespective of religion, that means poor Hindus, poor Muslims, poor Christians, poor Sikhs. We are saying we will bring justice to every community.”

Hitting out at the BJP, he further said that Modi’s Guarantee cannot be the manifesto of a political party. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is envious and jealous of the Congress manifesto.

P Chidambram visited Congress Office, Rajiv Bhawan at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

He was welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee War Room Chairman Hari Krishan Himral by presenting him with a Himachali cap and Shawl.

He was on a visit to Shimla in connection with some cases against the Union of India and State filed by some company.

On request of party office bearers present in the High Court, he agreed to visit Congress Office.

P Chimambaram took feedback of the political scenario in the state and discussed the national issues which the Congress is spreading among the public during ensuing elections in the country with the office bearers of the party.