Cong leaders blacken UP minister’s nameplate over his remarks on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leaders blackened the nameplate of Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh’s official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday in response to his comments about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While blackening the nameplate, they raised slogans against the minister and wrote ‘Chor-Baiman’ (thief-dishonest).

UP Congress Organisation General Secretary Anil Yadav, along with other leaders, visited the minister’s official residence, where they wrote ‘thief-dishonest’ on the gate and blackened the nameplate.

Advertisement

Anil Yadav told reporters that Congress supporters will not tolerate any wrongdoing against Priyanka Gandhi. “If given the opportunity, I would have blackened the minister’s face as well,” he added.

UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh made indecent remarks on Twitter about Priyanka Gandhi contesting elections from Wayanad, taunting that she had run away from UP. In response, Congress leaders lodged an objection.

The State President of Congress, Ajay Rai, also expressed displeasure over Dinesh Pratap Singh’s tweet. He retweeted a statement on social media that said, “Look at their language and thoughts about women. When women come out to contest elections, they have to listen to the language of hundreds of such scoundrels. Such people have become ministers in the BJP government, hence the condition of women’s safety is bad in the state.”

Dinesh Pratap Singh, a former Congress leader from Rae Bareli, contested against Sonia Gandhi in 2019 and against Rahul Gandhi in 2024, but lost both times by a significant margin.