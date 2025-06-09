Cong-JMM Ties on Test as PESA Campaign Sparks Unease

In Jharkhand’s evolving political theatre, the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act—PESA—has reignited tensions not between rival parties but within the ruling coalition itself. With the Congress launching a full-fledged campaign centred around tribal rights under PESA, its senior ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) finds itself on edge.

The Congress, which claims historic authorship of the 1996 Act, has initiated a series of district-level engagements, culminating in a state-level workshop scheduled for June 11 in Ranchi. The party says the goal is to gather public input, particularly from tribal organisations and grassroots activists, to push for full implementation of the law. However, the optics of the campaign have stoked disquiet within the JMM, which has traditionally regarded itself as the political guardian of Adivasi interests.

The PESA Act, applicable in Fifth Schedule areas, is meant to empower Gram Sabhas in tribal regions with authority over land, minor forest produce, and local governance. While ten states have already notified rules under the Act—including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra—Jharkhand remains an outlier, with its regulatory framework still pending.

Sensing a vacuum, the Congress has begun to reposition itself as the true vanguard of tribal empowerment. “PESA is not a party’s gift; it is a constitutional right. And it was the Congress that gave it form. We are now committed to ensuring its full implementation in Jharkhand,” said Congress spokesperson Jagdish Sahu. He added that the June 11 workshop will serve as a consultative platform to refine community-based strategies.

JMM, however, is wary of the political messaging behind these moves. Party spokesperson Manoj Pandey stated, “The Chief Minister has always been serious about implementing PESA. The issue is being worked through proper coordination mechanisms within the alliance. But no one should use this for political advantage.”

Privately, JMM leaders have expressed concern that the Congress campaign is aimed at strengthening its base in tribal constituencies, many of which have historically been JMM strongholds. “There’s a fine line between policy advocacy and political encroachment,” remarked one senior JMM functionary.

This is not the first instance of visible divergence between the two partners. Earlier disputes over the Sarna Dharma Code and seat-sharing during past elections had exposed similar strains. Yet the PESA issue strikes closer to the ideological core of both parties. For Congress, it is about reclaiming tribal trust; for JMM, it is about preserving identity politics it has nurtured for decades.

The absence of PESA rules in Jharkhand, despite its large tribal population, continues to be a point of embarrassment. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj lists eight states that have successfully adapted their local governance laws to comply with PESA mandates. Jharkhand’s delay has created an opening that the Congress is now actively exploiting.

As the June 11 workshop draws near, the question confronting the coalition is no longer just administrative—it is existential. Can two parties, both vying for the tribal mantle, continue to co-govern without stepping on each other’s electoral turf?