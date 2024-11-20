Cong Govt in Himachal Pradesh has failed miserably on every front: Randhir Sharma

BJP senior leader Randhir Sharma slammed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh alleging failure on all fronts.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he alleged that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government was operating under the influence of the mafia.

He said that the decision of the High Court has exposed the incumbent government that is failing on every front.

“The dominance of mafia rule has put the government under pressure, whether it is mining, land, drug, forest or any kind of mafia. Now the transfer mafia has also become active in this government and this mafia is flourishing under the protection of the government,” he alleged.

“The kingpin of the mafia is in the assembly constituency of the Chief Minister and he has the shelter of the Chief Minister,” he alleged, adding that the Enforcement Directorate’s arrests prove these allegations. Mining mafia is flourishing rapidly in Una, Sirmaur, BBN and Kangra, he claimed.

“The recent High Court order to attach Himachal Bhawan, Delhi is a serious matter. However, the Chief Minister is blaming the opposition to hide his shortcomings instead of an explanation and pleading the case properly in the Court,” he slammed.

“Furthermore, the High Court orders to close 18 hotels of the Tourism Department are unfortunate. The government is harping on promotion of tourism, but it is not making any serious effort to make these hotels profitable,” he blamed.

The Chief Minister should clarify whether the government will appeal against this decision or will lease these hotels to his friends, he questioned.

The quashing of appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) order of the High Court is being discussed in the political circles, he said, questioning the compulsion of Chief Minister to save his friends and spending crores of rupees, putting a burden on the government treasury to hire lawyers to contest the case in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

“It seems that the Chief Minister, who cries about the financial treasury being empty, is helpless and does not want to stop the expenditure on CPS,” said Randhir Sharma.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he said that the recent government notification which stated that the Chief Minister’s photo will be sent only by the Public Relation Department reflects the belief of the government that his image can be created by the photo.

They fail to understand that the image of a Chief Minister is created by taking good decisions and not by inquiries on samosa or toilet tax, which has made the state a butt of ridicule in the entire country, he asserted.

The state government should show seriousness in governance as the state’s reputation is suffering due to its inefficiency, mismanagement and flip-flop policies, he cautioned.