Cong gets new address at 9A, Kotla Road after 47 years

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established party headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’ at 9A, Kotla Road here. The office is named after late prime minister Indira Gandhi in a tribute to her legacy and contributions to the nation and the party.

The new office marks a historic moment for the party’s legacy spanning over 139 years. The grand old party has operated from the 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and several other prominent party leaders.

The Rae Bareli MP shared the update live through social media platform X.

After cutting the ribbon, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi lit a lamp inside the new building. Senior Congress leaders also joined in.

“It is a new beginning. We are very happy that we have a new headquarters. I hope this will bring better things for the party and the country,” party leader Sachin Pilot told ANI before the inauguration.

Party organisational secretary K C Venugopal gave the welcome address at the new headquarters. He revealed that the construction of the building was started when Sonia Gandhi was the president of the party. He also welcomed the L&T delegation, the company which did the construction of the building.

The event also saw party leaders hoist the party flag at the new headquarters and the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the national anthem.

“As the party that led India’s freedom movement under the leadership of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, the Congress has remained steadfast in its dedication to building a modern, democratic, and equitable India,” a party release said.

The Indira Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities, it said.

Sources said the party will not vacate its present 24, Akbar Road office, as it will continue to house some of its cells.