Cong doublespeak on farmer deaths

With the Lakhimpur Kheri violence gaining political traction which further has solidified farmers agitation, the BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya today took to his twitter handle today and questioned whether the chief minister of Chattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel announced any compensation when 141 farmers committed suicide over 10-month period till February 1.

Mr Malviya today wrote in his Twitter handle, “141 farmers committed suicide over 10-month period till Feb 1, Chhattisgarh government informed the Assembly in Feb 2021. Did you see Bhupesh Baghel announce any compensation? Not just Gandhi kids but these farmers too deserve CM’s concern and empathy”

His comments come in the wake of media reports stating that the Chhattisgarh government told the Legislative Assembly that 141 farmers had committed suicide over a period of 10 months between April 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021. It was said in response to a question by the Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.

The state’s agricultural minister Ravindra Choubey informed the House that 141 farmers had committed suicide over a period of 10 months.