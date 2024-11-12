Cong conspiring with forces wanting to break country, alleges BJP

Ahead of assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of conspiring with conservative and divisive elements within the Muslim community to gain votes in the upcoming polls.

“The BJP is very clear that the Congress is conspiring with all the conservative, divisive elements in the Muslim community for the sake of votes as they are apprehensive about their imminent defeat,” its senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said while addressing a press conference here.

He alleged that Congress have a problem with unity and is conspiring with forces who want to break the country and emphasised that the BJP stands for unity, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge”.”Our Prime Minister says ‘Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge’ (if you remain united, you will be safe) and Congress takes a dig at this and goes to the Election Commission. They (Congress) have a problem with unity and are conspiring with forces who want to break the country,” Prasad said.

Advertisement

“This is the truth of Congress and INDI alliance,” the former minister said, claiming that Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh has supported the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Agadhi in Maharashtra. “You would remember how a few days ago in another conference we had raised the issue of the All India Ulema Board, and today too, we have this flyer by Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh, there are a lot of issues being talked about here, it is being forcefully pushed. The Congress and its alliance party are trying to get the muslim vote and pushing this agenda, this is what we are accusing them of. In many places, NGOs are being made and other work is being done,” Prasad said.