Cong appoints special observers for Telangana polls

The Congress on Saturday appointed special observers for the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

According to a communique issued by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Ashok Shankarrao Chavan and N S Boseraju as special observers for the southern state.

“Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ashok Shankarrao Chavan and N S Boseraju as AICC special observers for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Voting for 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30. Counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.

The upcoming polls in Telangana is likely to be a three-cornered one with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) taking on the Congress and the BJP.