Complaint registered against Rahul in UP court over puppy’s name

Another complaint has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Prayagraj district court in Uttar Pradesh for giving a name to a dog that also finds place in the Holy Quran. Rahul gifted his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi a puppy on World Animal Day, October 4 .

The complaint has been filed by AIMIM spokesperson Mohd Farhan through his lawyer Amjad Ali.

Interestingly, an FIR was also lodged against Farhan himself for making offensive comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi three months ago.

Farhan has received a stay on his arrest. Mohd Farhan said in the complaint that he gathered the information of the dogs name for English and Hindi newspapers, and according to that puppy was named ‘Noori’ given by Rahul. He said that since the name is connected to the Prophet Muhammad, it is considered pure and holy.

“Noori’ has been mentioned in the Holy Quran multiple times. Many mosques are also of the same name and thus using this name for a dog has hurt the sentiments of Muslims,” the AIMIM spokesperson said.

The complaint has been filed before the chief judicial magistrate.

Farhan’s lawyer Ali said the chief judicial magistrate has fixed November 8 for recording statements of the complainant. He said that Rahul Gandhi also shared the photograph of the puppy on his Facebook and YouTube accounts.