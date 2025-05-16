Community bunkers to be built in Rajouri for shelter during cross-border shelling by Pakistan

In view of the vulnerability of border areas to cross-border shelling and to ensure the safety and protection of the civilian population residing in towns near the Line of Control (LoC), Rajouri’s Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has constituted ward-wise teams to identify suitable land for building community bunkers and underground shelters.

These teams have been directed to conduct extensive field visits across their respective wards to identify government or community-owned land that is feasible for the construction of bunkers. They will assess the suitability of land in terms of location, accessibility, safety, and size, while avoiding flood-prone or naturally vulnerable areas.

The teams have also been tasked to interact with local residents and take community inputs into consideration during the identification process. Additionally, consultations with religious heads and members of civil society shall be held to ensure wider participation and consensus in the selection process.

Each team is required to prepare a brief report supported by GPS coordinates, photographs, and documentation regarding the land status. The reports are to be submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner within two days of the order’s issuance.

The recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan caused extensive damage in Rajouri district, claiming the life of Additional DC RK Thapa.