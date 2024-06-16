Communal tension in Medak ahead of Bakrid, BJP leaders detained

Ahead of Bakrid, tension prevailed in Medak in Telangana after a mob attacked a madrasa over allegations that cattle was being transported for sacrifice. Several local BJP leaders were taken into custody and party MLA Raja Singh, who was trying to reach Medak, was also put under preventive custody. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent any untoward incident in the district. BRS and other political parties have blamed the Congress government in the state for failing to control the law and order.

Four people were injured after a mob attacked a madrasa in Medak district. Minhaj Ul Uloom Madrasa was transporting cattle to celebrate Bakrid when Hindu right-wing organisations stopped the vehicle, leading to stone pelting by youths from both communities. An hour later, a mob surrounded the madrasa and attacked it. A video clip showed people carrying sticks and chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. Several people inside the madrasa were injured in the attack and the mob even attacked the hospital where they were being treated. The police then resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. Several Muslim businesses were damaged. The police have arrested eight people, including BJP district president Gaddam Srinivas. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with DGP Ravi Gupta and some of the injured were brought to Hyderabad and admitted to Esra Hospital.

BJP MLA Raja Singh said that cow vigilantes had quarrelled with the butchers after police failed to take action over their complaints. “I want to ask Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had raised the slogans of ‘Gau mata ka jai’ before elections, what is he doing? Why is duplicate Hindu Revanth Reddy sleeping? When cow vigilantes went to police with their complaints, the police lathicharged them,” said Raja Singh.

Amjed Ullah Khan of the MBT has attributed the communal tension to the Medak police’s failure. Blaming the BJP and RSS, he said: “RSS and BJP workers started the communal tension around 3 pm when some ox kept in a madrasa were bought for sacrifice… Since Anumula Revanth Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister of Telangana, the communal elements have been given free hand to attack Muslims and damage their properties with police being mute spectators,” said the MBT leader.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government. “Telangana was peaceful sans any communal violence for the last 9.5 years with KCR garu at the helm of affairs. And now, in the Congress government, neither is there any law nor any order. Truly shameful that even a peaceful town Medak which never had any communal activity in the past has now become a mess,” Rao said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.