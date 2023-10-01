Commodore Simon Mathai assumes charge as Group Commander of NCC Ernakulam Group

Commodore Simon Mathai assumed charge as the Group Commander of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Ernakulam Group on Saturday, an official statement said.

“Commodore Simon Mathai took over the duties from the outgoing Group Commander Commodore Harikrishnan, who retired on superannuation,” PRO Defence Kochi said.

Commodore Simon Mathai is an alumnus of RIMC Dehradun and NDA Khadakwasla. He was commissioned in July 1990 and was awarded the Nao Sena Medal for Devotion to Duty in 1997.

He has undergone the prestigious Staff Course at Wellington and the Naval Higher Command Course at Naval War College Goa.

Mathai, a native of Kuzhupilly has Commanded four Indian Naval warships, namely INS Chamak, INS Magar, INS Rana and INS Rajput. He has also commanded the Navy’s Gunnery School INS Dronacharya.