Coimbatore cylinder blast: Deceased planned to make country-bombs: Police

The Coimbatore gas cylinder blast case took a more serious turn as Tamil Nadu found chemicals used to make country bombs at the residence of the deceased, identified as Jamesha Mubin, a 25-year-old engineering graduate.

Police said it did not appear to be a case of a suicide attempt, adding that the explosion took place when he tried to avoid being stopped and searched at a police check-post.

Jamesha had been questioned by the NIA three years ago but no case was filed against him. Tamil Nadu police were now probing his links with others so as to gain insight into any conspiracy in the Ukkadam incident on October 23, DGP Sylendra Babu has said.

Sylendra Babu said police found a cache of explosive materials including potassium nitrate, aluminum powder, sulfur, and charcoal from the residence of Mubin. Since he did not carry the chemicals with him and had left them behind at his residence, he could have been planning to make country bombs in the future.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the Ukkadam incident was a clear case of terrorism and charged the DMK government with reluctance to take action against terrorism.

The DMK government had not taken issues relating to terrorism seriously and therefore was unable to put down terrorism with a firm hand.