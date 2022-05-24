Coal production in India registers a record high of 34 MT

India’s coal production continued to register record output in the first half of May 2022 while further improving on production and dispatch performance attained in April this year.

During the first half of May 2022, the total coal production went up to 33.94 million tonnes (MT) achieving a growth of 36.23% over the production of 24.91 MT during the same period last year. The total coal dispatch till May 15, 2022 stood at 37.18 MT, recording an increase of 15.87% from the corresponding period last year.

The total coal dispatches (including non-CIL coal-producing units) have been to the tune of 71.77 MT for the entire month of April 2022 registering a growth of 9.39% on a year-on-year basis. The total coal production in the country has increased to 67 MT in April 2022 registering an impressive growth of 29.80%.

The Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production and recording its highest monthly coal production of 53.47 MT in the month of April 2022, a growth of 27.64 % on a year-on-year basis. Till 15, May 2022, the CIL production has been at 26.35 MT, an increase of 34.44% from production of 19.60 MT in the same period last year.

The total dispatches of coal from CIL have gone up to 57.50 MT in April 2022 from 54.23 MT in April 2021 indicating an increase of 6.03%. As per the consolidated figures, overall dispatches (including non-CIL production) to power have been at the level of 61.69 MT as compared to 52.32 MT in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.91%.

The Ministry of Coal is making all efforts to further enhance coal production and dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country due to sustained economic growth and also the seasonal factors.