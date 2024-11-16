CM Yogi warns voters against SP’s divisive tactics on social media

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that during SP’s rule, dangerous mafias linked to the party used to harm innocent Hindus, take over their properties, kidnap traders, threaten their daughters, occupy religious sites, and disrupt festivals. He added that such chaos no longer exists in UP, as there are no curfews or riots anymore, and peace prevails.

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday, CM Yogi appealed to the people to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidate Surendra Diler from Khair. He also expressed grief over the death of children in a fire incident in Jhansi.

He said that the Samajwadi Party has no interest in development, youth, farmers, or traders. Their only principle is ‘Sabka Sath, Saifai Parivar Ka Vikas’ (development of the Saifai family).

Advertisement

He stated, “We promised to make UP riot-free and take strict action against all mafias, including those involved in illegal mining, cheating, and cattle and forest crimes, and we have delivered on those promises.”

The CM added, “When the government works for the benefit of the youth and conducts fair examinations, it bothers the SP. From day one, we made it clear that we would act against those playing with the future of the youth and crack down on cheating mafias. The government and recruitment boards are ensuring that competitive examinations are conducted with integrity.”

CM Yogi emphasised that when talented youth join government services, it accelerates development and helps bring welfare schemes to the poor more effectively. He said that, thanks to PM Modi’s efforts, the Prayagraj Kumbh has been recognised worldwide as a cultural heritage symbolising humanity.

He criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) for opposing initiatives like the Ram Temple, Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, fair examinations, development projects, and welfare schemes for the poor. He accused SP of believing in divisive politics, using caste to create divisions, and acting like adversaries.

Targeting SP further, he remarked that when such people are in power, poor Hindus are left waiting for benefits, but they never receive the advantages of government schemes. He also highlighted that the Ganga Expressway will connect Prayagraj to western Uttar Pradesh, reducing travel time to Meerut to just 6-7 hours. He warned people against being misled by SP’s divisive campaigns on social media.

The CM alleged that during SP’s coalition government, new scams surfaced daily. He stated that for BJP, elections are a mission of service, while for SP and BSP, they are a way to carry out corrupt activities, exploit the public, and spread chaos.

CM Yogi highlighted that the foundation of India’s partition was laid with the establishment of the Muslim League in 1906 in Aligarh. He remarked that while Aligarh rejected their agenda, their plan to divide the nation on communal lines succeeded. He pointed out that the Muslim League was not founded in Karachi, Islamabad, or Dhaka, but in Aligarh, and likened their divisive tactics to those of the Samajwadi Party today, urging people to prevent such intentions from succeeding.

Listing the development projects, CM Yogi stated that the region’s value would soon surpass Delhi’s due to initiatives like the Jewar Airport, Film City, and Toy City, which will primarily benefit the local population. He criticised previous Congress and SP governments for failing to promote development, accusing them of indulging in luxury and treating power as their inheritance while disregarding public welfare.

Reflecting on the tragic events of 1947, he said over 10 lakh Hindus lost their lives because of division, emphasising that unity is crucial to avoid such tragedies again. He mentioned the establishment of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University and the Defence Corridor in Aligarh as transformative projects. He added that when the cannons from Aligarh roar towards the enemy, Pakistan will tremble.