CM Yogi voices displeasure over land encroachment complaints, directs immediate action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janta Darshan’ on Sunday at his official residence, where hundreds of complainants presented their grievances.

The highest number of complaints originated from Shahjahanpur, primarily concerning land encroachment and delays in land measurement, which upset the CM.

The CM listened and reached out to the complainants one by one giving them a patient hearing. Several complainants from Shahjahanpur district were present, with numerous complaints about land encroachment and land measurement issues.

The petitioners also complained to CM Adityanath about the negligence of Lekhpals and Kanungo. In response, the Chief Minister immediately directed the District Magistrate to take action and report back within three days.

Similar cases were also reported from Agra and Kanpur. He assured all petitioners that there was no need to worry and that prompt action would be taken.

CM Adityanath directed the officials concerned to redress the grievances of complainants at the district level on priority basis. He emphasised that negligence in any form will not be tolerated. Regarding land encroachment cases, he stated that it must be ensured that the victims are heard. Law breakers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.