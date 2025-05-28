CM Yogi reviews preparations in Kanpur ahead of PM Modi’s May 30 visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed preparations in Kanpur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on May 30.

During his visit to Kanpur, the CM inspected the Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA) ground and reviewed a detailed presentation on preparations, led by District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, at the Joint Commissioner Industries Auditorium.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure seamless arrangements, including parking facilities, availability of drinking water, sanitation, and urinals at the event venue. He also directed that a special cleanliness drive be carried out to clear roads and remove overgrown vegetation.

To avoid traffic congestion, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for a well-structured traffic and parking management plan. The PM will visit the city on May 30 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth thousands of crores.

A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for five units of the Khurja, Obra, and Jawaharpur Thermal Power Plants—critical projects that will significantly strengthen the power infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

The grand public meeting will take place on the CSA ground.

As part of the visit, five major units will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid:

a) Khurja Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (1320 MW, Bulandshahr) – operated by THDC India Limited

b) Obra Thermal Power Station (1660 MW, Sonbhadra) – under Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited

c) Jawaharpur Supercritical Thermal Power Station (1320 MW, Etah) – operated by Jawaharpur Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed these projects as milestones in Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards energy sufficiency. He said the increased electricity supply will play a pivotal role in meeting both industrial and domestic energy demands across the state.