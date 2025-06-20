CM Yogi launches Rs 7,283 cr Gorakhpur Link Expressway, says UP will lead developed India by 2047

Attacking the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused previous governments of aligning with underworld elements instead of prioritizing development.

“They joined hands with the D-Company and Dawood’s gang, compromising the state’s security and turning Azamgarh into a hub of terror,” the CM said.

He recalled the murder of Ajit Rai in 2007–08 at Shibli National College for standing up for ‘Vande Mataram’, and said that now no one would dare such an act.

“Today, if anyone tries to play with the security of the state, ‘a ticket to Yamraj’ is already booked for them,” Yogi added.

CM Yogi firmly asserted that national and state security would not be compromised under any circumstances. Referring to Operation Sindoor, surgical strikes, and air strikes, he said these are examples of New India’s resolve. “Anyone who dares to breach security will face dire consequences,” he declared.

He said that Azamgarh, once plagued by an identity crisis, has now transformed into a stronghold of indomitable courage. “This change is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and the efforts of the double-engine government, which have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a BIMARU state into an ‘expressway state’,” the CM said.

The CM inaugurated the 91.352 km long Gorakhpur Link Expressway built at a cost of Rs 7,283 crore in Azamgarh. During this, he said, “This expressway will provide world-class connectivity not only to Azamgarh but also to Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Gorakhpur.”

CM Yogi further said that the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will connect eastern Uttar Pradesh to the mainstream of development and make travel from Patna to Delhi much easier. He noted that in 2017, only two expressways existed—Yamuna and Agra–Lucknow, and the latter was incomplete until the BJP government finished it.

Today, the state has the 340 km Purvanchal Expressway, the 300 km Bundelkhand Expressway, and the 91 km Gorakhpur Link Expressway operational. In addition, work is underway on six more expressways, including the 600 km Ganga Expressway, Lucknow–Kanpur, and the Ballia link, he added.

The CM added that the Delhi–Meerut Expressway has already cut down the travel time from three hours to just 40–45 minutes. He mentioned that the Ganga Expressway will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister by the end of this year, making Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure so strong that nothing can stop the state from becoming prosperous.

He said that by 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role as a developed and self-reliant state, thanks to the efforts of the double-engine BJP government.