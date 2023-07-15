CM Yogi gives appointment letters to 400 youths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi distributed appointment letters to 400 newly-appointed individuals, including 66 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officers (Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council), 204 Instructors (Department of Technical Education), and 130 Junior Assistants (Public Works Department), selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at a formal ceremony held here on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that the government has given appointment letters to 910 youths within two days with 500 youths receiving appointment letters on Thursday.

The newly-selected Mayank Tripathi from Kanpur Nagar said that revolutionary changes have taken place in UP since 2017 after Yogi Adityanath took over as the chief minister of the state for the first time. He said that the recruitment process has become completely impartial and transparent now and any inappropriate action, especially after the end of Group C interviews, has become a thing of the past.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, Mayank said, “Even a person from a marginal farmer’s family like me has been successful in getting a government job today because of the transparent recruitment process. The moral values based on which the CM has been running the entire state, I will continue to uphold in my private and public life.”

Another newly-selected candidate, Prachi Shukla from Unnao, said that the zero tolerance policy against corruption and the transparent process under the able leadership of the CM, have given the youth an opportunity to pursue and realize their dreams. She added, “I convey my gratitude to the CM for ensuring that the resolution he took to empower lakhs of youths under Mission Rozgar, has started paying off. I will try to contribute to development of my state in my personal and professional capacity.”

Shalini Verma of Prayagraj expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, saying that she has been selected according to her merit and assured the Chief Minister that she will discharge her duties with supreme honesty.

Vinay Kumar Sharma, the selected candidate from Ghazipur in the Department of Technical Education, said that it was possible for him to be selected due to the transparent and corruption-free policyies of the government. He reassured that he would carry out his responsibilities with complete dedication.

Jhansi’s Ritu Prajapati also expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for the transparent selection process and said that she would be carrying out her duties with honesty and dedication.