In a bid to help farmers involved in animal husbandry in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off 520 mobile veterinary units.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme is the beginning of a new era in the livestock sector.

People involved in animal husbandry in Uttar Pradesh will now get better accessibility to veterinary healthcare services at their doorstep through mobile units, he said.

He stated that beginning today, 520 mobile veterinary vans will be available to cattle rearers across all state districts and animals will get the treatment on time.

He said that the UP government is carrying out a large campaign for animal breed improvement in collaboration with the Government of India, and added that “More than 6600 shelters have been established in the state for the protection of destitute cattle.”

There are a total of 12 lakh cattle in the state, out of which the state government is responsible for the protection of 11 lakh, for which the government is giving Rs 900 per cattle, he added.

He said: “Our livestock farmers’ income is greatly increased by making their products available in the global market. Gobardhan Yojana has become a source of additional income for the farmers. Today, cow dung is used to make paint. The state government is launching a new program to boost this.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy, stated that the mobile veterinary unit established for animal health is an important decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because Uttar Pradesh is the world leader in milk production, India is the world leader in milk production, he said.