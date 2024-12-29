CM Yogi extends invitations to prominent leaders for Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with prominent leaders in New Delhi to invite them to the grand Mahakumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Among those he met on Saturday evening were former President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Mizoram Governor General VK Singh.

CM Adityanath presented each dignitary with an official invitation along with symbolic gifts.

His first meeting was with Mizoram Governor General (Retired) VK Singh at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan where he extended the invitation.

Following this, the CM met former president Ram Nath Kovind at his official residence to invite him to the grand event. He then visited the official residences of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to extend the invitation.

As part of the courtesy meetings, CM Yogi presented each dignitary with symbolic gifts, including a logo of Mahakumbh 2025, a Kalash (sacred urn), literature about the event, and a New Year desk calendar and diary.

On his social media platform, the Chief Minister shared pictures of these meetings and expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for their valuable time.

With just 15 days until Mahakumbh begins, the Yogi government is intensifying efforts to invite distinguished personalities and the general public from across states. As part of this initiative, CM Adityanath’s visit to Delhi is aimed to encourage widespread participation in the grand event.