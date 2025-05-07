CM Yogi directs DGP to bolster security amid ‘Operation Sindoor’

In light of “Operation Sindoor”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state DGP to ensure the safety of the citizens of the state and protect the state’s vital installations.

In compliance with these directions, DGP Prashant Kumar on Wednesday issued important instructions to all Districts and Commissionerates and police units.

According to the instructions, security of all critical infrastructure and vital installations falling under the jurisdiction need to be enhanced and upgraded, mock drills of internal security scheme needs to be rehearsed with proper briefing and debriefing and all police infrastructure including police lines, offices, depots needs to be secured and resource audit to be done.

The instructions also say to enhance access controls to important infrastructures and installations with coordination with the agencies and units concerned by senior police officers. Besides, railways, highway movement of army convoys, railway bridges, ATF fuel movement for Air Force to be facilitated in coordination with Army/Air Force officers.

The DGP instructed that communally sensitive districts to be on higher alert and deployment of police in sensitive hot spots, major oil pipelines, communication lines (towers, OFC cable lines), water supply lines and storage, electricity substations, and thermal power plants need to be protected.

Intelligence collection and protection of notified prohibited places from enemy sabotage and information leaks are to be maintained, while social media platforms are to be 24*7 monitored and respond quickly to rumor mongering and misinformation.

DGP said district control rooms to be on high alert and 112 vehicles to be deployed in strategic places while senior officers to be proactive and coordinate with the district administration, civil defence, Army, Air Force, and all stakeholders.

Besides, police war instructions are to be briefed to all concerned by senior officers and enhanced vigilance on the Nepal border in coordination with all security agencies.