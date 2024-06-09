CM Yogi congratulates Modi on historic third term as PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister.

He conveyed his best wishes to PM Modi via a post on his official X handle. CM Yogi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is dedicated to fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of 140 crore Indians, on taking the oath for the third consecutive time. It is the result of your relentless dedication that in the past 10 years, the nation has witnessed a new surge. The lives of the poor, women, youth, and marginalised sections of the country have become easier.”

CM Yogi further wrote, “Preserving heritage, fostering development, and instilling trust, this remarkable and historic achievement is a matter of pride and joy for the nation and the BJP family. Prime Minister’s dedicated tenure, aimed at the happiness, peace, and prosperity of 140 crore Indians, undoubtedly paves the way for realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and Viksit (developed) Bharat. India will undoubtedly emerge as a superpower in the world. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”