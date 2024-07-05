CM Yadav sees possibility of MP becoming air cargo hub like Delhi: CM

Citing the developed infrastructure of and the geographical location of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said there is every possibility of the state becoming an air cargo hub like Delhi.

Addressing the annual conclave of the ‘Air Cargo Forum of India’ (ACFI) here, the chief minister said that located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh boasts of a wide network of railways, metro, and expressways. With air transport and cargo facilities being expanded in the state there is a possibility of cargo handling in all seven airports in the state.

He pointed out that Madhya Pradesh is the only state where interstate air service has been started, ‘PM Shri’ Air Ambulance service has been launched and Helicopter service has also been started to promote tourism in the state. An adequate infrastructure is already developed in the state for air transportation as well as air cargo.

Dr. Yadav said the construction of a cargo hub in the state would help explore the resources of the state, promoting trade and increasing employment opportunities.

The CM informed that a desk named ‘Future Ready Madhya Pradesh’ has also been prepared to make Madhya Pradesh a business center in the future.

He said the pace of economic growth of the state is more than 20 per cent while the rate of agricultural growth is 25 per cent.

Speaking about the state budget presented on 3 July, he said 16 per cent more allocation has been made as compared to the previous budget.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said products worth 6 billion dollars are transported through air cargo in Madhya Pradesh. He said that from this point of view, there is immense potential for the air cargo industry in Madhya Pradesh.