CM Vishnu Deo Sai expresses gratitude to PM for approval of 8 lakh houses

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Sunday, presenting a comprehensive report on the state’s development trajectory over the past nine months. He highlighted key initiatives in agriculture, skill development, and education, showcasing the state’s commitment to growth and progress.

Sai briefed Mr Modi on the state’s ongoing efforts against Naxalism and shared details of a recent successful operation in the Narayanpur-Dantewada district, which resulted in the neutralization of 31 Naxals, marking the most significant operation of its kind in the state’s history. The PM commended the valor and dedication of the security forces, emphasizing their role in maintaining stability. Expressing gratitude, he thanked the PM for approving the construction of eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He noted that this initiative would significantly enhance the lives of numerous families by providing them with stable housing.

During the meeting, the CM elaborated on various developmental initiatives in the state, focusing on infrastructure improvements, such as roads, schools, and hospitals. He highlighted employment generation programmes designed to integrate residents of Naxal-affected areas into the mainstream economy, ensuring a sustainable future for these communities. Mr Modi applauded these initiatives, stating that the state’s efforts are vital for restoring peace and fostering development.

Mr Sai also outlined the state’s focus on skill development programmes in Bastar and other tribal regions. Under these schemes, the state is offering technical and vocational training to youth, providing them with the skills necessary for better employment opportunities and contributing to the state’s socio-economic advancement. In the agriculture sector, he underscored state’s adoption of digital technology and advanced agricultural techniques to boost farmers’ productivity and income. He affirmed that these initiatives align with the PM’s vision of “Developed India 2047,” positioning Chhattisgarh as a key contributor.

The Chief Minister also reported progress in education, particularly in tribal areas where children receive instruction in their native languages, resulting in improved educational outcomes. Emphasis on technical education ensures that students are equipped with modern skills for future careers.

Mr Modi praised the comprehensive efforts of the Chhattisgarh government, describing the state’s development model as an inspiration for others. He assured the CM of continued support and cooperation for the state’s ongoing development projects.