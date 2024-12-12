CM urges patience amid national outcry on Manipur crisis

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has acknowledged the ongoing crisis in the state as “chronic and fragile,” emphasizing that finding a permanent solution requires time.

Speaking at an event, he highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Centre and the state to restore peace. However, he cautioned that the complexity of the issues at hand calls for public patience and cooperation.

Singh also addressed the recent re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, clarifying that the state government had requested a review and eventual withdrawal of AFSPA in those areas. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to peacebuilding and urged collective support from the public.

Meanwhile, Congress MP A. Bimol Akoijam has criticized the government for its handling of the crisis, calling it a “national issue” rather than a local concern.

His remarks reflect the mounting pressure on the Centre to address the violence and political instability in Manipur comprehensively. Akoijam lauded Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for spotlighting the issue in Parliament and accused the government of diverting attention by focusing on unrelated topics like George Soros.

Gogoi, during a fiery parliamentary exchange, called Manipur a “grave humanitarian crisis” and accused the government of failing to address the violence. The Opposition has intensified its calls for accountability, framing the crisis as emblematic of deeper governance failures.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence and unrest for several months, particularly between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The situation has drawn national and international attention, with human rights groups and political leaders demanding urgent intervention. Recurrent violence, social displacement, and allegations of bias in the handling of the crisis have deepened mistrust among communities.

The state’s strategic location near Myanmar and its history of ethnic tensions make it a critical flashpoint. Observers believe that sustainable peace will require addressing root causes, including socio-economic disparities, governance lapses, and community grievances. This evolving situation underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to rebuild trust and ensure long-term stability in Manipur.