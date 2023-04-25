CM urges Himachali’s living abroad to encourage investment in tourism

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Himachalis living abroad to encourage investment in tourism and other sectors in the state and to contribute to its development journey.

He was interacting with a delegation of Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA), led by its Director, Bhagya Chandra who called on him on Monday late evening and apprised him about the various demands of the Association.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts of HPGA to promote the rich culture of Himachal Pradesh outside the country. He said that the state government was working on several schemes for Himachalis living abroad in other countries.

Sukhu said that the state government would provide all possible logistic support to them for setting up their units in the state and assured them that their demands would be considered sympathetically.

Bhagya Chandra said that HPGA is continuously working to propagate the state’s rich cultural heritage. Himachalis living in 17 countries are associated with the Association, he added.

In the recently organized ‘Shining Himachal’ program in Toronto City, there was an overwhelming response of foreigners towards Himachali products and culture.

He praised the state government’s efforts to create a favourable environment for Non-Resident Himachalis living abroad and demanded to set up NRI commission in Himachal and NRI cell in Himachal Secretariat.