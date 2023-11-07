CM should clarify concerns raised on Bills: Kerala Governor

A day after the Supreme Court slammed Governors for sitting on Bills passed by the legislatures, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday reiterated his stand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should come and brief him about the Bills pending before him for his signature.

Speaking to media persons here, Governor Khan said that only if the Chief Minister comes in person, a decision on the Bills would be taken. He said that the CM should come and clarify on the concerns he raised regarding the Bills, the Governor said.

The Governor stated that if his questions are answered correctly, a decision will be taken on the Bills.

Advertisement

“There is no need to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict to make a decision on the bills, but now since the government has approached the Supreme Court, further action can be taken after knowing the court’s decision,” he said.

. The government is overstepping the boundaries of its power and keeping the Governor in the dark, he said.

The Governor added that the Supreme Court’s observation is not a judgment and hence there is no comment on it. What has to be said will be said in court, he said.

He said that it is a shame that the lottery and liquor are the main revenue of the state government. Common people are being exploited through the lottery, he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its anguish over a trend of Governors, acting on Bills only after the states approaching the Supreme Court.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that Governors should not compel the state governments to pursue legal recourses each and every time the latter exercises their legislative powers.