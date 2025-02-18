CM seeks NITI Aayog’s help in Uttarakhand’s river-linking project

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sought the help of the Niti Aayog in linking Garhwal’s most ferocious river Pindar with Kumaon’s drying Kosi, Gomati, and Garud for the benefit of more that two lakh people.

Dhami urged the NITI Aayog to incorporate his proposal in its river-linking project.

Advertisement

He said linking the Pindar that flows in Garhwal region carrying huge water with Kosi, Garud, and Gomati of Kumaon is the need of the hour. Hence, he said he had requested the Aayog to include the interlinking of the rivers as part of Centre’s river-linking project.

Advertisement

The chief minister said it would benefit two lakh people of more than 625 villages of the Kumaon region, especially the settlements along the Kosi, Garud and Gomati.

Dhami stressed that the river-linking project can play an important role in maintaining the perennial nature of the three rivers of Kumaon that are witnessing diminishing water streams with the passage of time.

According to the Uttarakhand chief minister, “River Kosi, which was once perennial, is on the verge of drying up today for want of water recharging facilities like tributaries. The condition of Garud and Gomti are no less upsetting.