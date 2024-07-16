CM seeks Centre’s help in restoring Shanan Power Project rights to Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Minister for MPP and Power Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the issues of the state pending with his Ministry.

He sought the intervention of the Union minister to ensure the restoration of the rights of the Shanan Power Project to the state as its lease period has expired and to take a decision for an amicable solution on the matter.

He also requested him to release the pending share due from the BBMB which has been awaited for many years and causing losses to the state.

The chief minister also requested his support for the mega solar park in Spiti.

The Union minister assured the chief minister that he would look into the issues and directed officers to take necessary steps.