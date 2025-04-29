CM Saini felicitates UPSC achievers from Haryana, urges them to lead India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat-2047

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday felicitated 64 candidates from the state who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. At a special ceremony held at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and expressed confidence that these achievers would play a vital role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India —Viksit Bharat — by 2047.

“These bright minds are the foundation and torchbearers of a developed India,” said Saini. “The nation has high expectations from you. Through your service across the country, you will not only promote unity in diversity but also elevate the pride of Haryana. Always stay rooted in your values and let your work reflect competence and integrity.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on the state’s transformation post-2014, the Chief Minister emphasised that earlier, youth had to rely on political patronage to secure government jobs. “Since the introduction of Mission Merit and a transparent recruitment process, over 1.75 lakh government jobs have been provided purely on merit,” he said.

Advertisement

Commending the candidates’ determination, hard work, and perseverance, the Chief Minister congratulated them and their families. He stressed that in today’s global landscape, India commands new respect, and it is the youth who will be instrumental in elevating the country to the status of a global leader. “These young officers will now carry forward the legacy of service established by their senior counterparts and contribute to the welfare of 140 crore Indians,” he added.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, addressing the candidates, encouraged them to draw strength from the teachings of the Mahabharata, especially the Gita’s message of selfless duty. “Always act for the welfare of society,” he urged. KM Pandurang, Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, lauded the dedication of the candidates who cleared one of the country’s toughest exams and called on them to serve with responsibility and commitment to societal good.