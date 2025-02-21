CM Rekha Gupta proves PM’s guarantee untrue as cabinet fails to approve Rs 2,500 scheme in first meeting: Atishi

Former Chief Minister Atishi on Friday took a dig at the newly formed BJP government in Delhi, alleging that the guarantee given by the party and its senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regarding the scheme offering Rs 2,500 to women was not fulfilled as the first cabinet meeting held on Thursday did not approve it.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that the PM had promised at a rally on January 31 that the scheme granting Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi would be passed in the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government.

Advertisement

She further said that BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah too had affirmed that the Rs 2,500 scheme for women in Delhi would be passed in the first cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

She mockingly said that had it been a guarantee, it would have been passed in the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government held on Thursday evening.

Accusing Delhi CM Rekha Gupta of proving her senior party leaders wrong, Atishi asked her if she would again prove that what they had pledged was not right, and whether the bank accounts of women in Delhi would be credited on March 8 with Rs 2,500 as promised.

Replying to a question on the tabling of CAG reports, the former Delhi CM claimed that during her tenure as CM, she had sent the said reports to the Speaker, which is a routine exercise. She added that once such reports are sent to the Speaker, they are tabled in the upcoming assembly session.