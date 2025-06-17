CM Rekha Gupta meets Amit Shah to discuss development of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held discussions on various issues related to the national capital.

During the meeting, Gupta conveyed her gratitude to the Union home minister for his valuable guidance to take Delhi forward on the path of development.

The CM later informed that her meeting with the home minister was cordial, constructive, and extremely meaningful. It was focused on important issues related to different aspects of Delhi’s development and welfare of its people.

During the meeting, Gupta apprised Amit Shah of the benefits of the double-engine government being forwarded to the people of Delhi. She said with the support of the Central government, the Delhi government has fulfilled the promises made during the assembly elections within 100 days of the scheduled timeline.

Gupta said the Delhi government is working on the concept of ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi) with the support of the Central government.

She asserted that the cooperation is not only beneficial but a source of inspiration for the state government.

The CM extended her best wishes to the Central government on completing 11 years and stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has strengthened its global reputation and made unprecedented progress in internal security, cooperative movements, and poverty alleviation.

She emphasized that the Centre’s experience, guidance, and leadership are crucial for the overall development and growth of the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X after the meeting, Gupta shared, “Today, I had the honour of meeting Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji and receiving his guidance. His vision and leadership for national service, organization, and good governance are a source of inspiration for all public representatives.”

“Our discussion on issues related to the welfare of Delhi’s citizens was thought-provoking, enlightening, and warm. I express my heartfelt gratitude for his precious time and affection,” she mentioned further.