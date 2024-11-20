CM Omar Abdullah emphasises role of agriculture in addressing climate change

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah , on Wednesday, emphasised the critical role of the agriculture in addressing climate change and improving the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the inauguration of the four-day National Agriculture Summit & Farmers’ Fair-2024 at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, he highlighted the exigency of climate change , saying, “ Climate change is a huge challenge, and the responsibility lies on SKUAST (Kashmir and Jammu) to address it and assist our farmers. We can no longer depend solely on rain and snowfall, as climate patterns have drastically shifted. For instance, in our childhood, snowfall would arrive in December; now, it comes in February. Our average temperatures are also rising. To adapt, we need to promote modern agricultural practices, introduce new techniques and technologies, and raise awareness among farmers.”

He lauded the progress made by SKUAST-Jammu in recent years, saying, “I felt elated on visiting SKUAST-Jammu. Since my last visit, the university has made remarkable progress, for which I congratulate the vice-chancellor and his entire team.”

The chief minister expressed concern over the neglect of agriculture in discussions about J&K’s development.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, we find farmers in every corner, yet when we discuss progress, we focus on factories, tourism, and facilities for pilgrims at religious places. Sadly, the contribution of farmers and the agriculture and allied sectors often goes unnoticed,” he said.

He stressed the economic potential of agriculture and allied sectors, stating, “I firmly believe that focusing on these sectors can significantly transform J&K’s economy. We rely heavily on imports for many necessities, such as dairy products, meat, and oilseeds. Our efforts should aim to produce these locally through import substitution. If we achieve surplus production, we can sell it outside, leading to a positive shift in J&K’s economy.”

Omar Abdullah called for efforts to restore farming as a viable and respected livelihood for future generations.

“Our farmers must feel confident that their hard work on the land will generate income. However, it is disheartening that the younger generation is distancing itself from agriculture . Productive agricultural land is increasingly being used for non-agricultural purposes because our children hesitate to connect with agriculture and allied sectors. This mindset needs to change ,” he lamented.

On Jammu’s agricultural potential, he said, “Multiple-farming, cultivating staple crops, and utilising land for high-value products hold immense potential. Jammu is already renowned for its RS Pura Basmati, Rajma and Gucchi mushrooms from Kishtwar. Products like olives and exotic fruits, which were unheard of just a few years ago, are now becoming common in our homes. There is no scarcity of potential here.”

He further emphasised the importance of undertaking research and ensuring that its benefits reach every corner of J&K.

“The practical implementation of research is crucial, and the responsibility lies in ensuring that its benefits reach every corner of Jammu and Kashmir. Farmers must be informed about the advantages of these practices so that agriculture becomes productive and attractive, even for the younger generation.”

The chief minister pledged his government’s unwavering support to SKUAST, saying, “This four-day program is an excellent initiative for farmers and visitors to learn and benefit from. My government will fully support and assist the university in its endeavors. We stand shoulder to shoulder with you, and you will always find our doors open to help this institution thrive.”

During the event, he released several books on agriculture and research authored by various experts.

He also felicitated progressive farmers from Jammu division for their contributions to the sector.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the National Agriculture Summit & Farmers’ Fair-2024 in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Agriculture Production Javid Ahmad Dar, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu BN Tripathi, MLA RS Pura-Jammu South Dr. Narinder Singh Raina, and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, Omar Abdullah laid the foundation stone of the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development at the main campus of SKUAST-Jammu and planted saplings of various fruit plants alongside the Deputy CM , Agriculture Minister, MLA, and VC SKUAST-Jammu.

The chief minister also inspected stalls set up by agriculture and allied departments, interacting with staff and farmers.

He inaugurated the Krishi Mela Rural Sports by blowing a whistle and witnessed a tug-of-war competition among boys and girls of different categories.

The event witnessed the participation of scholars, researchers, scientists, students, and progressive farmers, making it a significant platform for knowledge-sharing and capacity-building in agriculture .