CM to lay foundation stone of 24-storey IPD Tower on April 5 in Jaipur

The SMS Hospital here has launched a new project under the name IPD Tower, a 24 storey building, which will be 116-meter high and shall be equipped with all world-class facilities under one roof. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lay the foundation stone of the IPD Tower on April 5.

The event will also witness the launch of MediFest 2022, a literary festival, by Gehlot.

IPD Tower will be interconnected with other hospitals under the SMS Hospitals where patient transfers can be done.

Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Hospital and Medical College Jaipur said, “The IPD Tower is a new concept modelled to accommodate the rise in patients in SMS Hospitals… it will have teaching rooms, ICUs, 1200 total beds, 20 OPDs, 4 Cath Labs, 100 OPD Registration counters, 1 Helipad and a Medical Martyr Memorial. It will upgrade our organ transplant programmes such as heart, liver and kidney transplants.”

Vaibhav Galriya, Principal Secretary, Medical Education said, “This is the most awaited and the most prestigious project. It is a milestone that can be a model for other projects. The work order has been placed and on the foundation day, the construction will be initiated in two phases. Phase I will be completed in 20 months, where 12 floors will be structured and the rest will be done in Phase II. Regarding the MediFest 2022, the sessions have been diligently planned for the generic audience where all generic queries will be addressed by doctors.”

Gaurav Goyal, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Commissioner, “JDA is the construction agency for IPD Tower. The area is 25660 sq mt and 8 lakh sq ft area. The total project will be completed in 32 months. The IPD Tower has 16 lifts, a rooftop helipad for air ambulances, all blocks are linked through integrated building management systems. The medical science museum and a Sky lounge for medical personnel is also available… The tower will have 92 premium rooms and 150 cottage wards, 166 ICU beds etc… A fully equipped police station will be established within the hospital.”

The total IPD Tower project will be constructed for Rs 456.80 crore.