CM Kejriwal petitions SC seeking 7-day extension of interim bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan.

The top court had ordered the release of CM Kejriwal on interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam case till June 1 and directed him to surrender on June 2.

As per the Aam Aadmi Party, CM Kejriwal’s health has deteriorated since he was arrested in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The party has said that he has lost 7 kg in weight after his arrest and his Ketone levels are also very high indicating a serious medical disorder.

The party has further said that the CM was required to do medical tests and seven days were needed for this.

The Supreme Court on May 17 had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case.

It said he could approach the trial court for a grant of regular bail notwithstanding the fact that the apex court reserved judgment in the matter.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that its “very clear” order had fixed the timeline of CM Kejriwal’s “release and surrender” and was not making any exception to anybody.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week moved an application before a Delhi court seeking a 14-day extension of judicial custody of the AAP supremo upon the expiry of the SC interim bail order on June 2.