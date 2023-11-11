CM gets rousing welcome on his arrival to Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a rousing welcome upon his return to Shimla from New Delhi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday, after he underwent treatment at the hospital.

Sukhu on 25 October had been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla after complaining of abdominal pain. Two days later on the advice of doctors, he was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment.

The Congress party workers showered flowers on the Chief Minister as he reached his residence at Oak Over, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums.

In an informal interaction with journalists, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the blessings, prayers, and well-wishes from the people of Himachal Pradesh during his recovery period.

He said that while doctors have advised him to rest and maintain a proper diet, he remains committed to fulfilling his governmental duties.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government has set a goal to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state within four years and the most prosperous state in the country within the next decade.

He said that the present state government is making earnest efforts in this direction and a cabinet meeting has been scheduled for November 18.

Sukhu expressed gratitude to all cabinet members and officers for their responsible handling of duties during his brief absence from Shimla.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that he will not participate in the election campaigns across the five states, but victory of the Congress party in these Vidhan Sabha elections is certain.

Extending Diwali greetings to the people of the state, the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes for joy and prosperity. He expressed his commitment to rallying collective efforts towards furthering the state’s development agenda.