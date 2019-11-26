As the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra government to prove majority by the floor test by tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an urgent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national working President J P Nadda on the state’s political conundrum, sources said.

According to news agency IANS, PM took stock of the political situation in Maharashtra in his chamber in the Parliament. They discussed the strategy whether CM Fadnavis should continue as CM and go for the floor test or quit before that.

According to NDTV, CM Devendra Fadnavis quit just after that meeting and his deputy Ajit Pawar too gave his resignation.

After the political situation in Maharashtra where MLAs from the newly minted ‘Maha Vikash Aghadi’ alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena gathered in a massive show of strength on Monday expressing confidence to secure victory during the floor test, a decision was imperative for the BJP.

The meeting also focused on Monday’s claim projected through a letter submitted by leaders of the Sena, the Congress and the NCP before Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of inviting them to form the government stating that the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis would not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House.

The SC bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Sanjeev Khanna and Ashok Bhushan were of the opinion that since oath taking of the MLAs had not taken place a floor test should be conducted as soon as possible on November 27 which should not be secret ballot and and all MLAs must take oath before 5 pm till Wednesday administered by pro-tem Speaker which will be videographed.

The court said a pro-tem speaker would be appointed and the floor test would not be conducted by secret ballot and the proceedings would be telecast live.

BJP on Saturday made an unexpected comeback in Maharashtra, with some shrewd political moves as Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar changed sides.

The Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar busy chalking out an alliance, appeared shell-shocked as the country woke to the news that Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar whom he repeatedly accused of corruption as his deputy.

Ajit Pawar had been claiming the support of 54 NCP MLAs but his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar had denied it.