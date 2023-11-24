CM Dhami shifts camp office to monitor rescue of trapped tunnel workers

In view of the need to monitor the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation on the ground closely, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shifted his camp office to a nearby Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) center.

State officials informed that Dhami had to shift the camp office temporarily to track the rescue operation himself. Besides, he is required to have firsthand information to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rescue operation constantly.

Talking to the PM on Friday afternoon, Dhami informed that besides monitoring the ongoing relief and rescue operation directly on the ground level he has also temporarily shifted CM camp office at Matali-based ITBP centre, 45 kilometres from the accident site.

The prime minister, in turn, sought a detailed update about the obstacles and hindrances arising in the rescue work. Dhami informed Modi that the tunnel was being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnel Method. He told him that the Silkayara tunnel was being constructed in accordance with New Austrian Tunnel Method.

However, heavy Iron rods, steel girdles and pipes trapped under debris are causing hurdles in the operation leading to frequent obstruction to auger machine.

Dhami informed the PM that as the efforts to resume escape passage drilling work was in progress a safety concrete canopy was also developed through precast RCC box culvert and hume pipe to support it. He stated this would help safe evacuation of the people engaged in rescue operation in case of an emergency.

Later in the evening, Dhami said the rescue operation was at its final stage and the remaining part of drilling escape passage would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, the escape passage drilling by an auger machine could not resume till late on Friday evening as the rescuers were still busy clearing the obstacles on the path.