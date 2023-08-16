CM calls approval of delimitation historical milestone for Assam

Reacting to President Draupdi Murmu’s sanction on Wednesday to the delimitation notification for the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the approval of delimitation marks a significant historical milestone for Assam.

The delimitation notification was issued as formulated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a tweet, Sarma said, “Today, the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati. Jai Aai Asom.”

The chief minister said the state government was poised to initiate efforts towards administrative reorganisation following the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state.

A total of 467 suggestions and objections from all 31 districts across Assam were submitted. Citizens and political entities, representing diverse viewpoints, have voiced their concerns, suggestions, and objections regarding the preliminary notification released by the Election Commission on June 20, 2023.

On August 11, the ECI had issued the final delimitation order for Assam’s parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

A variety of objections had been raised from multiple sources leading to the Commission receiving a cumulative total of 1,222 representations in the form of suggestions and objections.

Upon releasing the definitive order, the ECI stated that it had addressed 45 per cent of these submissions, while the remainder exceeded statutory or constitutional provisions or were considered “unfeasible to accommodate.”

“In principle, we don’t oppose delimitation. Politically, we are prepared to contest with the BJP. However, we object to the process followed by the ECI in reaching the conclusion on delimitation,” said Rakibul Hussain, Chairman of High Level Delimitation Committee of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, while talking with The Statesman.

Hussain further said, “If the 2001 census were taken as the true population basis for Assam’s delimitation, then it implies that there are no illegal migrants in Assam.”

Meanwhile, Badruddin Ajmal, leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), primarily supported by Bengali-origin Muslims, declared the party’s intention to appeal to the Supreme Court against the ECI’s delimitation order.

He argued that the order had led to a reduction of “Muslim seats by 10-11,” emphasising the dwindling influence of minority voters in specific constituencies. The party had originally raised this concern when the EC released the draft report in June.