CM busy serving Kejriwal, Punjab witnessing blasts in police stations: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that Chief Minister-cum-Home Minister Bhagwant Mann was busy serving his boss Arvind Kejriwal when Punjab was witnessing a series of blasts in police stations, particularly in the border belt of the state.

In a statement released here, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned the AAP government on the alertness being practised by the Punjab Police, which had miserably failed to curb the series of bomb blasts at police stations in the border belt.

Majithia said the fact was that the Punjab Police, once considered the number one police force in the country, was unable to take action against anti-national elements because the AAP government had tied its hands.

He said that besides failing to take action against anti-national elements, the AAP government had also failed to rein in gangsters involved in extortion, killings, and snatchings.

Giving details of the attacks on police stations, the SAD leader said that on November 24, RDX was planted at Ajnala Police Station; on November 27, a grenade blast took place at Gurbaksh Nagar in Amritsar; on December 2, a grenade blast occurred at the police station at Kathgarh, SBS Nagar; on December 4, a grenade blast took place at the police station in Majitha in Amritsar; on December 13, a grenade blast shook the police station in Aliwal, Batala; and on December 17, a grenade blast occurred at the police station in Islamabad, Amritsar. He added that shockingly, all these incidents had taken place in the border belt of the state, posing a serious risk to national security.

Majithia said that under the present AAP regime, Punjab had witnessed the sensational murders of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala as well as Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian.

He said the rocket launcher attack on Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran and the intelligence office in Mohali were also glaring examples of how gangsters and terrorists were operating fearlessly in the state.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was solely responsible for this sorry state of affairs. He added that either the Chief Minister should take decisive steps to correct the situation or tender his resignation for failing to run the administration of the state.

He said that Punjab was paying a heavy price for voting for AAP in the 2022 elections and that people were eagerly waiting for 2027 so they could get rid of this incompetent government.