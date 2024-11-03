CLP leader Mir asks Centre to cooperate with J&K Govt

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader and AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday asked the Centre to extend cooperation to Omar Abdullah’s government to restore the process of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir, who was addressing a meeting of party delegates at Verinag, also emphasised on taking immediate measures to restore statehood to J&K as promised on the floor of the Parliament by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mir asked the administration to identify and ensure timely resolution of public issues and other development needs. There should be no delay in addressing development issues on priority basis, given the fact, people in both the regions have not witnessed any positive approach towards their wellbeing and development on the part of the BJP Government at the Centre.

“There have been numerous tall claims with respect to employment generation, completion of projects, development of lanes and drains, roads etc especially during the Back to Village and various other developmental initiatives, but the reality is that both the regions of J&K have equally suffered on every count,” the CLP leader rued.

Mir said that J&K witnessed a difficult situation in absence of the popular Government, besides people had to face tremendous hardships, on every count, now that the elected Government is in place, so there are high expectations among the public that they will get the justice, without any delay, for that matter the administration need to act swiftly and reach out to public to ensure them relief and respite.

Mir added that the Congress party is committed to fight for the wellbeing of the public and protection of their rights, which have been assaulted from time to time by the BJP Government at the Centre.