Closure of 30,000 abandoned coal mines a challenge to Meghalaya

Justice (Retired) B P Katakey, appointed by the Meghalaya High Court, has issued a stern warning against opening these mines, notorious for dangerous “rat-hole” mining techniques, which pose a serious threat to local communities, livestock, and the environment.

Acid mine drainage continues to be an environmental hazard. Hence, Justice Katakey called on the state government to prioritise closing the mine sites, particularly those located near human habitations, on an urgent basis.

As part of this directive, Justice Katakey’s recent action report recommends controlled blasting as a method to securely close these mines.

The government has engaged the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) for the task on a trial basis, and a preliminary project report has been submitted.

The High Court of Meghalaya has now sought a progress report on the actions taken in the matter with a follow-up hearing scheduled for December 2.

However, reports of continued illegal mining activities in South West Khasi Hills led Justice Katakey to order a formal investigation with findings revealing that many mines could be reactivated swiftly.

The report stresses that closure efforts will face considerable challenges, especially in Meghalaya’s remote areas where daily monitoring is difficult.